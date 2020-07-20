Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Work in progress! NCRTC launches first precast segment on corridor; details

The first precast segment for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been launched at P382 between Guldhar and Duhai.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: The first precast segment for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been launched at P382 between Guldhar and Duhai, by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). According to details shared by NCRTC, through various stages, the launching Girder which is also known as launching gantry is assembled on piers or pillars on temporary supports. Later on, these are removed before segment lifting. In order to make viaduct, the various segments lifted are joined together to make viaduct. In the first span of 34 meters, there will be as many as 12 segments. To launch join and complete this span, around six days will be taken and afterwards launcher will move towards Ghaziabad side. Currently, the launcher is between Guldhar and Duhai, NCRTC stated.

According to the Corporation, the segments of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor are being casted at the Vasundhara casting yard. The RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) viaduct will have a design speed capability of 180 km per hour. NCRTC said that Keeping in view the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown conditions across the country, this achievement is very significant for the country’s first RRTS network. NCRTC, which is implementing the RRTS project believes that this has only been possible due to the relaxation given by the government along with all the support provided by different stakeholders.

In order to ensure that the launching work does not affect the moving traffic or the public, NCRTC is taking all the safety measures. The Corporation stated that the work is in progress on the 17 km long section between Sahibabad and Duhai, which is NCRTC’s priority, and soon superstructures will be visible. With the launching of the first girder during the ongoing scenario of the COVID-19 outbreak, NCRTC is expected to complete the project on time.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor project, which will be 82 km long, will have a total of 22 RRTS stations. Of these 16 stations will be regional stations, while the rest of the six RRTS stations will fall in Meerut. The 17 km section between Duhai and Sahibabad is expected to be open for passenger operations by March 2023, while the entire corridor is likely to open by 2025.