Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Work in progress! First pier of elevated section constructed

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The first pier of the elevated section of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has been constructed in Delhi near the upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. The height of the newly constructed pier is 6.5 meters. The average height of the piers that are present in the stretch varies from 5.6 meters to 17 meters. The portion of the elevated RRTS section which falls in Delhi starts from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station and passing above the existing Barapulah Flyover in way of crossing the river Yamuna to reach New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. Besides, the first RRTS Yamuna bridge is also under construction, at present, for crossing the river Yamuna almost parallel to the DND Flyway.

Under the package 6 contract, the foundation work including piling as well as pile caps is in full swing between New Ashok Nagar and Kondli. Besides, around 2 kilometres of foundation work has been completed already, out of the 9.2 kilometres elevated corridor in the national capital. At present, construction is in progress on the entire 82 kilometre long RRTS corridor with the help of 12 Launching Gantries (tarini), which is probably the most in any urban infra project for making RRTS viaduct.

Despite the unprecedented challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is keeping the pace of the RRTS project intact to meet the stringent timelines. All activities at the construction sites of this RRTS project are being carried out while following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols in compliance with Covid SOP and guidelines issued by the government.

Once the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project is ready, the travel time from the national capital to the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh will be reduced to less than one hour from the existing time of three to four hours by road.