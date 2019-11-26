Delhi-Meerut RRTS update: Tender for 1st underground section between Anand Vihar-Vaishali floated

NCRTC floated civil tenders for the first underground section between Anand Vihar and Vaishali

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Delhi to Meerut in just one hour? NCRTC has recently floated the civil tender for the design and construction of tunnels in the portion of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS or Rapid Rail Transit System project which lies in Delhi, by the mechanism of tunnel boring machine. The area of the construction for this task, starts from the New Ashok Nagar Ramp in New Delhi to the Sahibabad Ramp of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. This is a 5.8 km long route and consists of the underground Anand Vihar RRTS station.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is the implementing organisation of the RRTS project in the national capital region (NCR). According to information shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online, the present status of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project is:

The Anand Vihar RRTS station will be built underground by the “cut and cover method”. Out of the entire 82-km long route of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, around 11.53 km will be built underground. The underground portion of the corridor will mostly be in the Meerut area, however, the Anand Vihar RRTS station in Delhi, will be underground as well.

The NCRTC has started the work on the engagement of a detailed design consultant (DDC) for RRTS elevated stations in the national capital, namely, Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar stations.

The setting up of a stabling yard at the Jangpura station has also begun. Jangpura will also be the master operation control centre for all the three RRTS corridors of Phase-1 namely, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat.

The works of utility diversion of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor near the Sarai Kale Khan station, including the shifting and diversion of existing water supply pipelines, sewer and stormwater drains, shifting or modification of electric lines as well as the relocation of various telecom utilities are in progress.

Recently, NCRTC had also started the civil construction work for Package I, which is from Vaishali to Ghaziabad and Package II, which is from Ghaziabad RRTS station to Duhai of Delhi-Meerut RRTS. Under this work, the piling for the construction of the pillars are in full swing. Package 1 and Package II are a part of the 17 km long priority section of Sahibabad-Duhai.

The 17 km long route from Sahibabad to Duhai EPE including the Duhai Depot is the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS and has been targeted to be operational by the month of March 2023. The full 82 km long corridor from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan station to Meerut’s Modipuram has been targeted for operations by the month of March 2025.