Delhi-Meerut RRTS to be India’s 1st semi-high speed project to adopt European train control system! Details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: ETCS is one of the most advanced train control features in the world

Delhi-Meerut RRTS news: The regional rapid transit system (RRTS) coming up in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) will be the first project in the country to adopt the ETCS (European Train Control System) Level 2 signalling system. According to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the implementing body of the RRTS project, this is one of the most advanced train control features in the world. The 82 km long Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor has been targeted for getting operational by the year 2025. This will bring down the travel time between the two cities to just 55 minutes.

We take a look at some of the important facts of ETCS Level 2 signalling system, which will be adopted by the RRTS project:

This system continuously calculates a safe maximum speed for each train on the network.

The Level 2 system is radio-based and also displays the signalling and movement authorities in the train cab.

The train constantly sends data of its position. Since the RRTS project across Delhi and the NCR is a semi-high speed rail-based system, hence, at any point of time, there will be a number of trains which will be running on the track.

Therefore, the coordination of the train operations is very crucial and the ETCS will facilitate the network, becoming a big technological boost.

Keeping some of the above critical aspects in check, the South Delhi neighbourhood Jangpura has been chosen as the operational control centre (OCC) for the entire RRTS network by the NCRTC officials. Stabling lines will be created at Jangpura and it is more appropriate for being the master OCC as the rapid transit system needs a centralised control centre from where all the lines could be seen at one time.

The main functions and features of the operational control centre (OCC), according to NCRTC, are as follows:

The OCC will help in keeping track of the train speed, movement and other related systems like timetable, traction, train position, ATP (automatic train protection), auxiliary equipment such as air-conditioning and ventilation, ATO (automatic train operation) and ATS (automatic train supervision)

The OCC room will also have a large electronic display showing critical information related to the movement of the RRTS trains. Since all the data will come in real time, every minute train movement is monitored at the OCC.

Moreover, in case of lags across the network, the engineers would be able to first investigate from the OCC itself.

The RRTS network will seamlessly connect Delhi with the far flung areas of the NCR such as Meerut, Alwar and Panipat. The three prioritized corridors of RRTS phase-1 are the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat.