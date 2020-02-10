Delhi-Meerut RRTS to be futuristic! Anand Vihar station to connect 3 modes – railway, ISBT, Delhi Metro

Station design of Anand Vihar RRTS would allow safe, convenient and hassle-free movement of commuter

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first rapid rail corridor between Delhi and Meerut will not just reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 55 minutes, but will also bring a transformation in integrating different modes of public transport. Once constructed, the Anand Vihar station of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) will have seamless connectivity with two Delhi Metro corridors, inter-state bus terminals (ISBT) and the Indian Railways station. The Anand Vihar area is already a major transport hub of the national capital as the Anand Vihar railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT and two Delhi Metro corridors are situated with close proximity to each other.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the implementing agency of the RRTS project, the integration with these different modes of transport will be done through lifts, walkways, escalators, foot over bridges (FOBs) as well as underpasses. The integration is a key aspect of the RRTS project, in order to provide a better travel experience to passengers.

