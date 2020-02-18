Delhi-Meerut RRTS to be extended till Muzaffarnagar? Travel from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar in just 80 minutes!

The UP government is considering the RRTS extension as it will prove to be a big impetus for the residents of Muzaffarnagar,

Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor to be extended till Muzaffarnagar? The very first corridor of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) prioritised for implementation, might be extended till Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, some MLAs of Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government decided in a meeting that the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor should be extended till the Muzaffarnagar area. The RRTS project in the national capital region is being executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). A senior NCRTC official told Financial Express Online that extension of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor till Muzaffarnagar has been proposed by some MPs and MLAs but the final plan is not concrete as yet.

In this regard, once NCRTC receives the formal instructions for the extension of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor till Muzaffarnagar, feasibility studies and technical studies such as topography, geotechnical survey etc will be initiated by them. If the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor gets extended till Muzaffarnagar, the travel time between Delhi and Muzaffarnagar is likely to be reduced to 80 minutes.

The UP government is considering the RRTS extension as it will prove to be a big impetus for the residents of Muzaffarnagar, in terms of transport access. The proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, however, the formal confirmation is awaited. NCRTC is a joint company of the government of India and the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Presently, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. The RRTS project will make use of ‘Make In India’ based rolling stock for the coaches, which will be capable of attaining speed of 160 km per hour. The 17 km long priority section of Sahibabad-Duhai has been targeted for implementation by the year 2023. The regional rapid corridors coming up in NCR will seamlessly connect the regional nodes of the national capital for making travelling easier for inter-city commuters.