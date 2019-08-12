Delhi-Meerut RRTS takes cue from Delhi Metro; all rapid rail stations to have platform screen doors

Platform screen doors will facilitate the safe boarding and deboarding from the RRTS trains

Delhi Meerut RRTS: The upcoming RRTS network in the national capital region is taking a cue from Delhi Metro for passengers’ safety. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planning to install platform screen doors at all stations of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS). As confirmed by NCRTC to Financial Express Online, NCRTC has planned this in order to prevent suicide attempts and other unfortunate incidents at RRTS stations and to increase the security arrangements. NCRTC is the implementing agency for the RRTS project in Delhi-NCR and has been delegated by The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the project.

According to NCRTC, the features and advantages of the platform screen doors at RRTS stations are as follows:

These doors will facilitate the safe boarding and deboarding from the RRTS trains, which will run at a high operational speed of 160 kmph. Hence, it becomes imperative to install the screen doors at platforms for increasing safety of passengers.

The installation of the platform screen doors at all the RRTS stations will increase safety measures as in recent times, untoward incidents like commuters falling on railway track, trespassing on tracks and suicide cases have witnessed high numbers.

The platform screen doors will act as a barrier between the platform and the tracks besides helping in better crowd management at the stations.

The installation of the platform screen doors will also enable trains to arrive and leave the station at greater speed besides reducing the time it takes to pick up and drop passengers.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also installed platform screen doors at many of its metro stations owing to instances of people jumping on metro tracks to commit suicide and to ensure crowd management.

NCRTC claims that the RRTS trains will be three times faster than the Delhi Metro trains in terms of the operational speed. Commuters will be able to travel in the country’s first RRTS corridor in the year 2023 as the 17 km long Sahibabad-Duhai section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS is targeted for operations in the month of March 2023. The entire 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has been targeted for operations in the year 2025.