Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad station to be connected with metro, bus stand; design to be ready soon

The Sahibabad RRTS station will be constructed opposite to the green belt at Vasundhara Sector-8.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first regional rapid rail corridor project coming up between Delhi and Meerut picks pace! The design for the Sahibabad station of the Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) will be ready soon, which will have seamless connectivity with the upcoming metro station and the bus terminal. A spokesperson from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) confirmed to Financial Express Online that a tender has been released in order to prepare the final design of the Sahibabad RRTS station. As soon as the casting yard for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project will be allotted at Vasundhara Sector-8, the final design for the Sahibabad RRTS station will get ready by the end of this month.

According to NCRTC, the design for the Sahibabad RRTS station will be prepared and the work will start soon after. The Sahibabad RRTS station will be constructed opposite to the green belt at Vasundhara Sector-8. The station will have two floors, with the first floor dedicated for ticket counters and the second one will have the platform. Also, a skywalk has been proposed to be constructed at Vasundhara Sector-8 green belt for integrating the Sahibabad RRTS station to the upcoming metro station. For the final design of the Sahibabad RRTS station, the load testing has been conducted by NCRTC.

The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project will have a total of 22 stations and will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. The Sahibabad station will be elevated and will have connectivity with other modes of public transport, similar to other RRTS stations, such as the Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar.

In the current Budget 2020 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020, the NCRTC received a budget allocation of Rs 2,487 crore for the implementation of RRTS project in the national capital region.