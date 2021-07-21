Delhi-Meerut RRTS Project: NCRTC starts Micro Tunneling work at Anand Vihar station

At Anand Vihar, the construction activities are going in full swing.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Considering the convenience of the public, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has chosen the technique of micro tunneling for diverting Delhi Jal Board’s existing interceptor sewer line at Anand Vihar RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) station site. This interceptor sewer line was infringing the upcoming Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor at this location. A trenchless underground tunnel construction technique- micro tunneling is generally utilized for building smaller tunnels for utilities diversion such as drainage pipelines, etc., to reduce the inconvenience of the public caused during the construction.

The Micro Tunnel Boring Machine (MTMB) is being used by NCRTC, which follows the proposed diversion alignment with a guidance system’s help and utilizes the method of pipe jacking while moving forward for laying the pipes behind the shield. At a depth of around six meters below the ground surface, nearly 600-meter long interceptor sewer line, having a diameter of 900 mm, high capacity non-pressure (NP-4) concrete pipes will be laid.

The method of Micro Tunneling is a fast, reliable and an efficient way for installing RCC or concrete pipelines of various diameters below railroads, highways, ports, runways and environmentally sensitive areas without disturbing the surface activities as well as users. Micro Tunneling allows free public movement in the area, therefore it is mostly adopted in areas where the footfall is quite high and trenching is inadvisable as the debris extraction leads to passage blocking, thus, restricting the movement of the public. Besides, it helps in preserving the existing infrastructure from any kind of physical damage or alteration.

Other than providing a next-generation mobility solution in the NCR, many basic utility infrastructures are also being developed, upgraded, or relocated by the corporation which is infringing the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor’s alignment. This sewer interceptor line of Delhi Jal Board is one of them. It is being said that from this improved infrastructure, NCR residents will be benefitted for a very long period of time.

At Anand Vihar, the construction activities are going in full swing with the work of launching shaft of TBM, measuring 20 metres in length and 16 metres in width. To construct tunnels of around 3 kilometres length, two TBMs will be lowered in the launching shaft in order to bore Regional Rapid Transit System twin tunnels from Anand Vihar towards Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. It is going to be the longest tunnel section in India, between any two stations amongst the available Metro Systems.