Delhi-Meerut RRTS project on track! Jangpura to become major operations centre for regional rapid rail corridors

NCRTC has chosen Jangpura not just for the stabling lines, but also as the master OCC for the regional rapid transit system

Big news for RRTS corridors! The semi-high speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) which will connect Delhi with regional nodes Meerut, Panipat and Alwar will have its operational centre in the South Delhi neighbourhood Jangpura. According to information shared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the main hub of the system will be located at Sarai Kale Khan, where all the three rapid rail corridors converge, but Jangpura has been chosen for operational reasons. Sudhir Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NCRTC told Financial Express Online that the rapid rail services will start at 6:00 AM and they need trains available near Sarai Kale Khan, but creating a depot will require purchasing costly land. This is why the organisation plans to create stabling lines at Jangpura, where the government land is available.

Delhi RRTS project: Details of the operation control centre and the management of train services across the corridors are as follows:

Presently, the construction is under way for the 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail corridor. A 17-km section between Duhai and Sahibabad will be the first part to become operational in the year 2023. A preliminary operations control centre (OCC) will be set up at the Duhai depot area for monitoring the train movements.

However, by the year 2025, when the entire corridor is targeted to become operational, the master OCC will move to Jangpura. This centre will not just control and monitor trains on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, but also on the Delhi-Panipat as well as Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridors to follow.

Some RRTS trains could be stationed at the Jangpura centre at night for the first morning services, however the maintenance depots chosen for the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor will be situated in Duhai and Modipuram.

NCRTC has chosen Jangpura not just for the stabling lines, but also as the master OCC for the regional rapid transit system. The emergency response teams of RRTS will be stationed at Jangpura and all the emergency equipment will be located there.

Jangpura is also more appropriate for being the OCC as the system needs a centralised control centre from where all the lines could be seen at one time.

Meanwhile, the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is going to become a mega transit hub with multi model integration. It will be connected with a Delhi Metro station, Indian railways’ station and inter-state bus terminals (ISBT). The three prioritized RRTS corridors, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat will converge at the station.