Delhi-Meerut RRTS: One step closer! 1st rapid rail pillar to come up in priority section of Guldhar-Duhai

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The first pillar of the rapid rail will be erected between Guldhar and Duhai.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Travel from Delhi to Meerut in just one hour soon as the construction of India’s very first regional rapid rail corridor has steadily moved one step closer! The priority section of Sahibabad to Duhai of the 82 km long Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) will soon boast of the first rapid rail pillar as part of the ongoing civil construction work. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is the executing agency of the RRTS project in the national capital region. The ongoing civil construction work on the 17 km long priority section Sahibabad-Duhai of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will soon see pillars and viaducts. In this regard, the first pillar of the rapid rail will be erected between Guldhar and Duhai.

According to NCRTC, the details of the rapid rail pillar and the status of the civil construction work on the priority section are as follows:

The first pillar of the rapid rail to be erected between Guldhar and Duhai section.

The height of the pillars in the area will be around 12 metres

The priority section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS has been bifurcated by NCRTC into two packages, which are as follows:

Package I is from the ramp near Vaishali to the Ghaziabad RRTS station via Sahibabad

Package II is from the Ghaziabad RRTS station to Duhai via Guldhar

The civil construction work on the section is in advanced stages on Package II

The road-widening work for the Package II has been completed by NCRTC

The utility diversion work of the electrical, telecom as well as other utilities have also been completed

The contract has been awarded for Package I and the initial pile load test is underway

The civil construction work on the Package I will also begin soon.

NCRTC has also set up a casting yard near Sahibabad where the contractors of both the packages have started the work

The 17-km long priority section of Sahibabad-Duhai of Delhi-Meerut RRTS is expected to become operational by the month of March 2023. There will be four RRTS stations on the priority section, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai. For seamless connectivity of commuters, the Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations of the Delhi Metro will be connected with the respective RRTS stations on the section. Additionally, the entire 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been targeted for operations by the year 2025.