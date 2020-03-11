Delhi-Meerut RRTS news: Boost for priority Sahibabad-Duhai section as High tension double circuit line shifted

NCRTC shifted an electrical high tension double line of 220 KV at the Sahibabad-Muradnagar area

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The construction of India’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) coming up between Delhi and Meerut progresses at a swift pace! Recently, the implementing organization of the RRTS project, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), shifted an electrical high tension double line of 220 KV at the Sahibabad-Muradnagar area near Arthala (in Ghaziabad). This step was part of the construction process of the 17 km long priority section of Sahibabad-Duhai of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. According to a recent update by NCRTC, the shifting of the double circuit line was very critical, due to the double track crossing of the Indian Railways line present nearby.

According to NCRTC, this was a sensitive area for the shifting of the live conductors. After this step, a total of 17 circuit lines have been shifted for the construction of the corridor. For the construction of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the utility diversion work has been conducted by NCRTC in a planned manner. The pile load testing, geotechnical investigation, piling and soil testing have also been conducted across the route of the corridor. These works have facilitated the execution of the RRTS project in a time bound manner. Once operational, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will reduce travel time between Meerut and Delhi to just 55 minutes.

The civil construction work of the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is going on in full swing. In order to facilitate commuters to change from one public transport system to another, the RRTS project will have multimodal integration with inter-state bus terminals bus stands, Indian Railways stations and metro stations.

In the priority section of Sahibabad-Delhi, the Sahibabad station will be connected with the upcoming metro station and the bus terminal. According to NCRTC, the 17-km long priority section between Duhai and Sahibabad has been targeted for passenger operations by March 2023. The entire corridor, with a total of 22 stations on the network, is expected to open for commuters by the year 2025.