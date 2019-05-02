Delhi-Meerut RRTS may get a big boost from ADB! Know about the 160 kmph rapid rail project

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 12:15:35 PM

Funding process is led by the Central government and the government has presented this project to ADB. The concept paper has been approved and ADB is now in formal discussions for giving the approval for funding RRTS corridor project.

ADB is said to be in formal discussions for giving in-principle approval for financing the rapid rail corridor between Delhi and Meerut

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project connecting Delhi-NCR to Meerut is set to receive a big boost! In a recent development, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is said to be in formal discussions for giving in-principle approval for financing the upcoming rapid rail corridor between Delhi and Meerut. Sources told Financial Express Online that this funding process is led by the Central government and the government has presented this project to the ADB. The concept paper towards this process has been approved and ADB is now in formal discussions for finally giving the principle approval for funding the RRTS corridor project.

ADB Director General (South Asia) Hun Kim was quoted in a PTI report saying that the rapid rail project between Delhi and Meerut is a huge project and ADB is also looking to co-finance with other multilateral funding agencies including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Meanwhile earlier this year, the Union Cabinet had approved the regional rail corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. The proposal was approved by the government for the construction of this corridor covering a distance of 82.15 kilometres at a total completion cost of Rs 30,274 crore.

Once operational, the Delhi Meerut rapid rail corridor will cover the distance between the two cities in less than 60 minutes. Also, the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which is from Sahibabad to Duhai is targeted for completion by the month of March in 2023. The rapid rail coaches will be manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and will be capable of travelling at speeds of up to 160 kmph.

The RRTS project is a first of its kind, high speed, rail-based regional transit system which will be implemented in the country. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) which is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the RRTS project has already started construction activities for the corridor, such as, initial pile load test, geo-technical investigation and underground utility mapping.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Delhi-Meerut RRTS may get a big boost from ADB! Know about the 160 kmph rapid rail project
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition