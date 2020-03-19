Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Hubs with connectivity to Delhi Metro, Indian Railways proposed on Delhi-Ghaziabad route

Through these transport hubs, NCRTC aims to offer seamless, hassle-free interchange facility between other modes of transport to reach faraway destinations across NCR
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is likely to have three major multimodal transportation hubs between Delhi and Ghaziabad. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is implementing the RRTS project in the national capital region (NCR) has drawn a plan to integrate the semi-high speed corridors with the other public transport hubs such as Indian Railways stations, bus terminals as well as Delhi Metro stations. An NCRTC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that three multimodal transport hubs have been planned at Anand Vihar in Delhi, at Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) and at Sahibabad in Ghaziabad.
Through these transport hubs, NCRTC aims to offer seamless, hassle-free interchange facility between other modes of transport to reach faraway destinations across NCR, which includes districts surrounding from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana as well as Rajasthan. The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line will reduce the travel time for commuters between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. The priority stretch of the corridor is the 17 km long Sahibabad-Duhai section, which has been targeted to be operational by the year 2023. The multimodal transport hubs will decrease the dependency on private vehicles and hence help in reducing pollution.
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Multimodal transport hubs
- At the Anand Vihar station, an underground integration hub has been planned with the Anand Vihar railway station. Here, integration with the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) Anand Vihar and Kaushambi and two nearby metro lines is also being planned. The connectivity will be provided by foot over bridges or escalators.
- At the Sahibabad station, two levels have been planned to be constructed, one level for the concourse and the other for the platform. At the concourse level, ticketing and other commuter-friendly facilities will be available. The station will be integrated with the Uttar Pradesh state road transport corporation bus depot and the Sahibabad metro station, which has been proposed under the Vaishali Metro extension project. This station will have three entry and exit gates. One entry or exit point will be at the bus depot, while the point will have connectivity for the passengers coming from the Sahibabad railway station and the Sahibabad site IV industrial area. The third entry or exit point will have integration with the proposed Vaishali-Mohan Nagar metro extension. This point will have a pedestrian-friendly foot over bridge or skywalk facility.
- At the Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) station, a major commercial site at the Hindon Motel has been planned, adjacent to the metro station. The station will have four entry or exit gates. Two entry/exit gates have been planned towards the Delhi-Meerut road and one has been planned towards the GT road. Another gate will provide direct connectivity with the New Bus Adda metro station through a foot over bridge.
