Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Hubs with connectivity to Delhi Metro, Indian Railways proposed on Delhi-Ghaziabad route

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is likely to have three major multimodal transportation hubs between Delhi and Ghaziabad. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is implementing the RRTS project in the national capital region (NCR) has drawn a plan to integrate the semi-high speed corridors with the other public transport hubs such as Indian Railways stations, bus terminals as well as Delhi Metro stations. An NCRTC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that three multimodal transport hubs have been planned at Anand Vihar in Delhi, at Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) and at Sahibabad in Ghaziabad.

Through these transport hubs, NCRTC aims to offer seamless, hassle-free interchange facility between other modes of transport to reach faraway destinations across NCR, which includes districts surrounding from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana as well as Rajasthan. The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line will reduce the travel time for commuters between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. The priority stretch of the corridor is the 17 km long Sahibabad-Duhai section, which has been targeted to be operational by the year 2023. The multimodal transport hubs will decrease the dependency on private vehicles and hence help in reducing pollution.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Multimodal transport hubs