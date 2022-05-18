Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Here’s how NCRTC is planning to revolutionize public transportation in NCR

Delhi – Meerut RRTS Project Update: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is implementing the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS project, is planning a big push for facilitating First and Last-Mile Connectivity near the stations of the regional rapid transit system. The NCRTC has invited various leading mobility players to join the corporation to provide various feeder modes at Delhi – Meerut RRTS stations. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has also taken into consideration the global parameters of the distance of last-mile connectivity travelled by passengers as well as the transport modes used by them.

According to NCRTC, the distance up to 500 meters area is often walkable and up to one kilometre distance falls in Cycling Zone. Up to three kilometre distance requires the services of Electric Rikshaw, Bike Taxis, Shared Auto-Rikshaw or Scooter Rentals, and the distance over three kilometre is considered as the zone of Auto-Rikshaw, Taxi/Car Rental as well as Shuttle bus. After deliberation over the same, NCRTC has extended an invite to the mass providers of these various transportation modes. Also, it will take the help of other agencies, where necessary to push it into action, the corporation said. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has also come up with a plan to facilitate first and last-mile connectivity for the passengers through multiple feeder modes at RRTS stations. Once this system is operational, the regional transportation system in NCR will be revolutionized.

A provision has been made by NCRTC for a designated space for car parking and auto-rikshaws, and rental cars or taxis at RRTS station wherever possible. Also, pick up and drop out space has been planned at RRTS stations. According to NCRTC, last-mile connectivity is going to be physically integrated into the system with this initiative. The Corporation is also working on interoperability (between different RRTS corridors) and multi-modal integration (with railways, metro system, inter and intrastate bus services), with the door-to-door mobility, which will provide a holistic approach to transportation in the NCR.

Meanwhile, the corporation is exploring Information and Ticket Integration Platforms as well as EV Charging Infrastructure with the service providers of the various transport modes. NCRTC, in a statement, has said that it is going to adopt a QR Code based ticketing and EMV Open Loop Contactless card based National Common Mobility Card standards. Thus, commuters of the RRTS system will be able to utilize any NCMC card issued by any Metro or Transport Authority or Financial institution in India and help in fulfilling the government’s vision of “One Nation One Card”.