Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Good news! 17-km long Sahibabad-Duhai stretch to be operational by March 2023; details

NCRTC has already started the pre-construction activities like underground utility work, pile load test and civil construction on the 17-km long segment between Duhai-Sahibabad on the corridor.
Delhi Meerut RRTS: India’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) moves a step closer to reality! In just over three years from now, 17-km long segment from Sahibabad to Duhai of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail corridor is likely to become operational. According to information shared by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), with Financial Express Online, the priority section of Sahibabad to Duhai has been targeted for operations by the year 2023. NCRTC is the executing agency of the RRTS project. The RRTS project is a first-of-its-kind rapid transit public commuter service which will connect Delhi to its regional nodes in the national capital region (NCR).
The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which is 82 km long, has been targeted for train operations by the year 2025. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. NCRTC has already started the pre-construction activities like underground utility work, pile load test and civil construction on the 17-km long segment between Duhai-Sahibabad on the corridor. The Sahibabad-Duhai section of the corridor will have four stations namely, Duhai, Guldhar, Ghaziabad and Sahibabad, besides a depot coming up in Duhai.
Some of the must-know facts and features of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS are as follows:
- This next-generation regional transit system in Delhi-NCR will not only reduce the travel time between far flung areas, but will also help commuters get rid of long traffic jams as well as air pollution. The RRTS will facilitate in boosting the economic growth of the surrounding areas of Delhi.
- The RRTS trains will have an operational speed of 160 kmph, design speed of 180 kmph, and an average speed of 100 kmph.
- The RRTS trains on the network will be three times faster than the Delhi Metro trains, in terms of the operational speed.
- The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS terminal in Delhi will be situated close to the existing Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station, Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), and the Indian Railways’ Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Sarai Kale Khan is being developed as the country’s first mega transit hub with multi-modal integration. Apart from the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, the other two priority corridors in RRTS Phase-1 are Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat.
