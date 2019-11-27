Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor to be linked with Delhi Metro, ISBT, Indian Railways; details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will be integrated with Delhi Metro, Indian Railways stations and ISBTs

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Multi-Modal Integration: The Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor will be seamlessly connected with Delhi Metro stations, inter-state bus terminals as well as Indian Railways stations. As part of the multi-modal integration (MMI) of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project in the national capital region, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will be integrated with Delhi Metro stations at several stations. This will facilitate easy interchange between the rapid rail network to other modes of public transport such as Delhi Metro, bus terminals and Indian Railways. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is developing and implementing the RRTS project, will provide MMI of the RRTS network with other modes of transport wherever possible across the corridors.

According to details shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online, the MMI plan of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is as follows:

Multi-modal integration of Delhi-Ghazaibad-Meerut RRTS:

The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will be integrated with the Delhi Metro Pink Line at the Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin metro station and also with ISBT Sarai Kale Khan. This will provide connectivity to Sarai Kale Khan, Jangpura and Maharani Bagh areas of Delhi

The Anand Vihar RRTS station will be integrated with the Delhi Metro Blue Line and Delhi Metro Pink Line (planned corridor) at the Anand Vihar metro station. It will also be linked with the Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, as well as the Kaushambi Bus Terminal. This will provide connectivity to Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, Rishabh Vihar and Karkardooma areas of Delhi

The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station will be integrated with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at the New Ashok Nagar station. This will provide connectivity to New Ashok Nagar, Mandoli, Mayur Vihar areas of Delhi

The Sahibabad RRTS station will be integrated with the proposed Vasundhara Sector 2 metro station as well as the Sahibabad Bus Terminal. This will provide connectivity to Surya Nagar, Sector 16, Sector 12, Vasundhara and Ghaziabad areas of Uttar Pradesh

The Ghaziabad RRTS station will be integrated with the Delhi Metro Red Line at the New Bus Adda metro station. This will provide connectivity to Ghaziabad, Hindon Vihar, Patel Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Jassipura and Raj Nagar Extension areas of Uttar Pradesh

The priority section of the 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been identified from Sahibabad to Duhai. This 17 km long section has been targeted for operations by the year 2023. The civil construction work on this route is in full swing. The complete corridor from Sarai Kale Khan of Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut has been targeted for operations by the year 2025.