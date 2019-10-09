Delhi-Meerut RRTS: All rapid rail trains to have ‘Make In India’ marked 160 kmph capable coaches

Rapid rail coaches will have ‘Make In India’ symbol marked over them

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: ‘Make In India’ train coaches for RRTS! The rapid rail trains which will operate on the Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS), will boast of semi-high speed ‘Make In India’ coaches. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the executing agency of the RRTS project across Delhi-NCR, has stated in its global tenders that the rapid rail coaches will have ‘Make In India’ symbol marked over them.

The RRTS project is worth Rs 30,274 crore and will be implemented in phases, based upon its corridors and sections. The country’s first regional rapid rail corridor will come up on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route, which will eventually bring down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. The RRTS train coaches will boast of several features:

The RRTS trains will have an operational speed of 160 kmph, an average speed of 100 kmph and will be available at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes on the RRTS network.

The RRTS trains will be equipped with modern features such as CCTV surveillance, mobile/laptop charging points as well as overhead luggage space.

There will be a total of nine coaches in one RRTS train and one of the coaches will be the ‘business class’ coach which will be available for passengers who are willing to pay for the extra facilities.

The air-conditioned ‘business coach’ will have an overhead cabin for keeping the luggage. It will also have WiFi connection, luxury seats and refreshments will also be provided to passengers for a comfortable travel.

The business class coach will have separate entry and exit gates. The fare will be collected through automatic fare collection (AFC) system such as QR code based tickets and the near field communication (NFC) enabled phones. The AFC gates will be installed on the platform of the RRTS stations and will provide a direct access to the executive lounge area

The RRTS trains and stations will have universal accessibility as there would be priority seating arrangements for the differently-abled, along with a business class coach and ladies coach in every train.

NCRTC will adopt the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 system in order to make RRTS trains interoperable. This will enable commuters to travel from one RRTS corridor to another without changing the train or station.

In the first phase, three priority corridors have been planned for implementation in phases, which will connect the national capital to its regional nodes. The three corridors are the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the 164 km long Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar RRTS corridor and the 103 km long Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor.