Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 160 kmph train sets coming soon! Bids for world-class coaches invited under ‘Make in India’

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project will boast of 160 kmph capable coaches.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first regional rapid corridor to have world-class train sets procured under ‘Make In India’ guidelines! The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS), which will reduce the distance between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes will have ‘Make In India’ rolling stock. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is mandated for implementing the RRTS project in the national capital region (NCR), has invited bids for the rolling stock of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. Sudhir Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NCRTC told Financial Express Online that the last date for the submission of the bids is March 11, 2020.

For the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, a total of 210 coaches are being procured for the operations of the corridor. Sudhir Sharma added that 30 RRTS train sets comprising six coaches will be made operational for the regional services, while 10 train sets, comprising three coaches will be made operational for the city services in Meerut.

As part of the bidding process for the rolling stock of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, foreign firms interested in the infrastructure project will also be allowed to participate. The procurement of the rolling stock is being made in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Make In India’ guidelines.

The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project will boast of 160 kmph capable coaches and will be implemented in phases, between the two cities. It will have 22 RRTS stations, out of which 16 will be the regional stations, while six stations will be in Meerut. The priority phase of Delhi-Meerut RRTS, which is 17 km long Sahubabd-Duhai section, has been targeted for operations by the year 2023.

RRTS stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and Sahibabad will be integrated with other modes of public transport such as metro, bus terminals, Indian Railways stations for facilitating the multi-modal integration for commuters. It was also reported that the final design for the Sahibabad station of the corridor will also be ready by the end of this month and work will be started soon after.