Delhi Meerut RRTS: 100th pile foundation completed on 17-km priority section of Sahibabad-Duhai; details

NCRTC completes 100th pile load foundation on Sahibabad-Duhai section of Delhi Meerut RRTS

Delhi Meerut RRTS: As part of India’s first RRTS, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has recently completed the foundation of 100th pile on the 17-kilometres long priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. The priority segment of Sahibabad to Duhai has been targeted for completion by the year 2023, according to NCRTC. The first semi-high speed transit corridor of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) is the 82-kms long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor which will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. NCRTC is the organization which is implementing the RRTS project in the national capital region (NCR).

According to information shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online, the execution and construction of the Delhi Meerut RRTS’s priority section is in full swing. The RRTS project aims to completely transform the regional transportation system of NCR.

The Sahibabad-Duhai section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will have four stations namely, Guldhar, Duhai, Ghaziabad and Sahibabad, besides a depot which will come up in Duhai. The details of the latest pile foundation completed on the 17 km Sahibabad-Duhai section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor are as follows:

For this construction, the pile which has been taken for foundation is a long cylindrical foundation, which is built deep inside the ground to support the vertical structure on it.

On the top of the pile foundation is a pile cap, which is a thick square concrete structure resting on piles in order to provide a stable foundation.

The 17 km long priority section of Sahibabad-Duhai will have approximately 400 pillars excluding the station boxes

The civil construction work on this section is in full swing and the construction will be visible in the form of piers and viaduct soon.

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been targeted for completion by the year 2025. The RRTS trains will run with an operational speed of 160 kmph and will be three times more efficient than the Delhi Metro trains. Apart from the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, the other two RRTS corridors in Phase-1 are Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat.