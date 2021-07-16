Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: Production of ‘Make in India’ trains starts for India’s first RRTS

Alstom has started manufacturing the regional commuter and transit trains.

‘Make in India’ trains for Delhi-Meerut RRTS: For the country’s first, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Phase 1, Alstom has started manufacturing the regional commuter and transit trains. In May 2020, Alstom was awarded the contract to design, manufacture, and deliver as many as 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for a period of 15 years. The company, as per the contract, will deliver a total of 30 regional commuter train sets, each consisting of six cars as well as 10 intracity mass transit train sets, each comprising three cars, according to a statement issued by Alstom.

In accordance with the Modi government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and the ‘Make in India’ policy, these RRTS trains are 100 per cent indigenously manufactured, with more than 80 per cent localisation being manufactured in the company’s factory in Savli, Gujarat. This facility will manufacture the car bodies, bogies as well as undertake train testing. The manufacturing of propulsion systems and electricals is being done at the company’s factory located in Maneja, Gujarat.

The train’s first look was unveiled in September 2020. Inspired by the national capital’s iconic monument ‘Lotus Temple’, the new train’s fresh, modern and advanced look resonates a unique amalgamation of sustainability and the nation’s rich heritage. The latest tech features will be incorporated on these energy-efficient semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains to provide a superior travel experience to all passengers including the specially-abled commuters.

These trains will run on RRTS corridors with a maximum design speed of 180 km per hour. To make these trains an attractive sustainable choice, safety, right ergonomics, low life cycle costs as well as high recyclability also contribute, thereby significantly reducing traffic congestion and air pollution.

The company’s scope of work also includes designing, installation, testing, supply and commissioning of Signalling, supervision, train control, platform screen doors as well as telecommunication systems for this 82.15-kilometre long corridor. In India, this line will be the first to adopt the ETCS hybrid Level 2 signalling system as well as the train control component of the ERTMS.