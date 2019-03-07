Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for India’s 1st rapid network; details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail project

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: The Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor project is on fast track! In a big development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail project. This is the first corridor of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) and the foundation stone will be laid tomorrow by PM Modi in the city of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to information shared by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the implementing organization of the RRTS project in Delhi-NCR, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project tomorrow near the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad at around 4:30 PM in the evening. The Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor aims at reducing the travel time between the two cities to just 60 minutes.

The 82-km long Delhi-Meerut Corridor will pass through some of the densely populated sections of the NCR to connect Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, once it gets operational. The corridor would be beneficial for the development of the region and will help in connecting a large number of townships and centres of economic activity that are already planned along this particular corridor. There will be a total of 22 RRTS stations on this corridor on both, elevated and underground sections. The trains will have an operational maximum speed of 160 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph. They will be available at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes. The other two corridors planned after the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut are Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridors and Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar corridors.

The RRTS project and its corridors aim at providing a fast, convenient and pollution-free transit system, by connecting the regional nodes of the national capital region (NCR), making long distances shorter and safe to travel, for regular passengers. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project is in its pre-construction phase and activities like initial pile load test, road widening work, geotechnical survey and utility diversion work is going on.

Recently the UP Cabinet, presided by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor. The Union Cabinet has approved the same project. Also, the UP government in its budget, had allocated a sum of Rs 400 crore to the NCRTC for the RRTS project, while the Union Cabinet allocated Rs 1000 crore towards RRTS on February 1 in the Union Budget.