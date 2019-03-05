Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail corridor gets UP Cabinet nod! Soon travel from Delhi to Meerut in just 60 minutes

The UP cabinet has approved the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, which is the inaugural corridor of the RRTS system

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: Soon the citizens of Delhi and NCR will forget their long-distance travel woes! In a major development to the regional rapid transit system (RRTS), the Uttar Pradesh (UP) cabinet has approved the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, which is the inaugural corridor of the RRTS system, according to a recent PTI report. The project aims at providing a speedy and pollution-free transit system, connecting the regional nodes of the national capital region (NCR), making long distances shorter and convenient to travel, for citizens and regular passengers. A government spokesperson was quoted saying in the report that the Rs 30,668 crore RRTS project will be funded by the central government, Delhi government as well as the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the report, the project will be completed by the year 2024. The UP state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recently approved the project to provide a necessary boost to the pace of the project. This comes after the Union Cabinet had recently approved the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor. Apart from this, as part of its budget, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had allocated a sum of Rs 400 crore to the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for RRTS project.

The NCRTC is the organization which is responsible for implementing the country’s first regional rapid corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad and Meerut. On February 1, when the Union Budget 2019 was presented, the central government had allocated Rs 1000 crore for the RRTS project.

The RRTS trains will have an operational speed of 160 kmph, average speed of 100 kmph and will be available at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes. With the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, the travel time between Delhi and Meerut will come down to just 1 hour. In the first phase of the RRTS project, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is the first of the three prioritized rapid rail corridors which is planned to be executed. The other two corridors are Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridors.