Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor gets Modi Cabinet nod! Know all about the first of its kind project in India

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 10:05 AM

The 82 kilometres stretch between the two cities will be covered in less than 60 minutes by the high speed, high-frequency, comfortable and green public transit, says NCRTC.

The Union Cabinet has recently approved India’s first regional rail corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: Soon you will be able to zip through the distance between Delhi and Meerut in just 60 minutes! In a big development to the regional rapid transit system (RRTS), the Union Cabinet has recently approved India’s first regional rail corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. The proposal for the construction of this RRTS project covering a distance of 82.15 kilometres at a total completion cost of Rs 30,274 crore has been approved. Along with this, the central financial assistance of Rs 5,634 crore in the form of grant and sub-ordinate debt, institutional arrangement and legal framework for the project as well as conditions of sanction of the project have also been approved. According to NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) – the executing body of the project – the Union Cabinet has also approved the construction for Meerut Metro.

The 82 kilometres stretch between the two cities will be covered in less than 60 minutes by the high speed, high-frequency, comfortable and green public transit, says NCRTC. The RRTS is a first-of-its-kind, rail-based, high-speed regional transit system to be implemented in the country. Once completed, it will be the fastest, most comfortable and safest mode of public transport in the national capital region (NCR). The project involves seamless integration with other urban transport systems like Delhi Metro, inter-state bus terminals and railway stations.

The implementation of the RRTS would provide the much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to NCR, addressing issues of congestion, air-pollution and catalyse a balanced and sustainable regional development. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is first of the three prioritized corridors planned for implementation in the first phase. The other proposed corridors are Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat Corridors. According to NCRTC, the pre-construction activities such as initial pile load tests, geo-technical investigations, road widening and detailed engineering analysis are already in the advance stages.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor gets Modi Cabinet nod! Know all about the first of its kind project in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition