Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor gets Modi Cabinet nod! Know all about the first of its kind project in India

The Union Cabinet has recently approved India’s first regional rail corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: Soon you will be able to zip through the distance between Delhi and Meerut in just 60 minutes! In a big development to the regional rapid transit system (RRTS), the Union Cabinet has recently approved India’s first regional rail corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. The proposal for the construction of this RRTS project covering a distance of 82.15 kilometres at a total completion cost of Rs 30,274 crore has been approved. Along with this, the central financial assistance of Rs 5,634 crore in the form of grant and sub-ordinate debt, institutional arrangement and legal framework for the project as well as conditions of sanction of the project have also been approved. According to NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) – the executing body of the project – the Union Cabinet has also approved the construction for Meerut Metro.

The 82 kilometres stretch between the two cities will be covered in less than 60 minutes by the high speed, high-frequency, comfortable and green public transit, says NCRTC. The RRTS is a first-of-its-kind, rail-based, high-speed regional transit system to be implemented in the country. Once completed, it will be the fastest, most comfortable and safest mode of public transport in the national capital region (NCR). The project involves seamless integration with other urban transport systems like Delhi Metro, inter-state bus terminals and railway stations.

The implementation of the RRTS would provide the much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to NCR, addressing issues of congestion, air-pollution and catalyse a balanced and sustainable regional development. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is first of the three prioritized corridors planned for implementation in the first phase. The other proposed corridors are Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat Corridors. According to NCRTC, the pre-construction activities such as initial pile load tests, geo-technical investigations, road widening and detailed engineering analysis are already in the advance stages.