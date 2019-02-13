Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail: Big infrastructure project now awaits Modi Cabinet’s approval, says report

The Central Government has given approval for the RRTS project to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Delhi Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: The Delhi Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will soon be a reality! At the recently held public investment board meeting, the Central Government has given approval for the RRTS project to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It is being expected that the Modi Cabinet will also give the approval for the project in this month, according to a Navbharat Times report. The public investment board meeting has given the green signal for the RRTS project because if the project gets delayed by even a year, then its cost will increase.

A few days earlier, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) budget was presented by the state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal. As part of its budget, the UP government had allocated Rs 400 crore to the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC), giving a major boost to the RRTS project. The NCRTC which is a joint venture of the Union government, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh as well as Rajasthan, is responsible for implementing the country’s first RRTS project across the national capital region (NCR). Previously in the Union Budget 2019, which was presented on February 1, the central government had allocated a sum of Rs 1000 crores to NCRTC for the RRTS project.

The project is being developed keeping the passenger services of high speed and high capacity in consideration and will provide comfortable commuter experience, connecting the regional area nodes of NCR to Delhi. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Rail corridor is the inaugural corridor of RRTS, which is 82 km long and will have a total of 22 stations. The pre-construction activities for RRTS, such as road widening work, geo-technical survey, initial pile load testing, utility diversion work are in full swing. This high-speed rapid rail will cover the distance from Meerut to New Delhi in less than 60 minutes.

The RRTS system is a rail-based high-speed transit system which will provide seamless connectivity, reducing pollution as well as traffic congestion in the NCR. The Delhi government had also given the in-principle approval to build an elevated station at Sarai Kale Khan for the upcoming high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. This approval was towards the NCRTC’s proposal to build the elevated station. Under Phase-1 of the RRTS project of NCRTC, three rapid rail corridors have been proposed to be implemented. These upcoming corridors include the 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut corridor, the 164-km long Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar corridor and the 103-km long Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridor.