Delhi-Meerut 60 minutes rapid rail travel soon? Construction work on RRTS to start today between Guldhar-Duhai

The Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor project or RRTS moves a step closer towards becoming a reality! Fulfilling the dream of covering the distance between Delhi and Meerut in just 55 minutes, the Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project is progressing well with construction beginning. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is the nodal agency for implementing the RRTS project in Delhi-NCR. According to Sudhir Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NCRTC who spoke to Financial Express Online, the construction work has been going on across various phases of the RRTS project, however the piling work will start today between Guldhar to Duhai at Meerut road. Guldhar and Duhai will be elevated stations of the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor. The pre-construction activities like road widening, making underground high tension line and other utility shifting activities have already been done between the stretch of Guldhar-Duhai. For construction work, barricading has been done on Meerut road in such a way that it causes minimal inconvenience to the smooth flow of traffic. The set-up of barricades will also change from time to time as per the requirement of the construction, so as to not disturb the flow of traffic. Recently, NCRTC organized a community interaction programme at Guldhar in Ghaziabad with the aim to keep the local stakeholders notified about the status of the construction activities of the project. Sudhir Kumar Sharma, CPRO, along with the Chief Project Manager from NCRTC apprised the local stakeholders about the RRTS project, its progress and upcoming challenges. The stakeholders included local residents, shop-owners, restaurant owners along with representatives of educational as well as other institutions. The interaction was necessary as the barricading due to construction activities needed to be addressed to local stakeholders. A few days becak, Financial Express Online reported that the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, which is from Sahibabad to Duhai is targeted for completion by the month of March 2023. However, the target of completion for the entire Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, which is from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi till Meerut is set as February 2025 by the Central Government. The target of completion for the entire corridor has been set six years from the date of its sanction by the government. The Union Cabinet had approved the RRTS project this year, the month of February 2019. The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is the first RRTS corridor being implemented by the NCRTC.