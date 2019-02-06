Delhi-Jewar Metro Project: Travel from Delhi to Jewar international airport to be smooth with this project

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 4:12 PM

Delhi-Jewar Metro Project: Jewar in Greater Noida will soon be connected to Delhi through a new metro network! With the development of this metro project, travelling between Delhi and the upcoming Jewar International airport will get much easier. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has been asked by the state government to look for funding sources for the upcoming Jewar Metro project, which will link Jewar to Delhi. After getting the feasibility report on the project from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), it will be handed over to UPMRC. It is being expected that the feasibility report will be submitted to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in another one week, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

The foundation stone for the upcoming Jewar International Airport is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last week of this month. The event is likely to take place on February 23, 2019, however, no confirmation has been given on this, the report said. The Jewar airport, which is going to become the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to commence operations from the year 2023. It is being expected that the Jewar international airport, during its initial phase, will witness a footfall of 50 lakh passengers annually. Therefore, the government is planning to improve the connectivity between the airport and its nearby places including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand as well as other neighbouring states.

Other than roadways, the national capital will be connected with the upcoming airport with the metro network. Moreover, the Jewar International Airport will also be connected to the newly inaugurated Noid Metro Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The metro line is planned to be around 28 km long, along with the Yamuna Expressway. However, now the decision has been taken to extend the corridor, considering the distance from the airport.

The new Noida Metro Aqua Line was launched on January 25, 2019, providing seamless connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the new metro service.

