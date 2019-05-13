Delhi Jewar Airport Metro Line: DMRC presents first plan for big infrastructure project for Delhi-NCR people

Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh to have metro connectivity! The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to prepare a report on the Delhi-Jewar Airport Metro's expected traffic. Sources told Financial Express Online that the officials of DMRC recently gave a detailed presentation on the Jewar metro at the authorized office. Discussions were held over linking the metro network from Knowledge Park 2 till the Jewar Airport instead of linking it from Pari Chowk. DMRC had submitted a feasibility report of the Delhi-Jewar airport metro project to the YEIDA in the month of February. According to the report, it was proposed to link a metro line from Greater Noida's Pari Chowk to Jewar Airport. In this, a total of 25 metro stations have been proposed. The metro project has been estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5000-7000 crore, according to reports. DMRC has now been directed to prepare the traffic viability report of the Delhi-Jewar Airport metro and techno-feasibility report, which includes projections of traffic flow from Haryana, Noida as well as Delhi. The operations of the Delhi Jewar airport metro line will be started for the seamless connectivity of the Jewar International Airport to Delhi-NCR (national capital region). In the month of September last year, the Yamuna authority had delegated the DMRC to present the feasibility report. The new airport metro line will help the passengers to directly travel from Greater Noida to Jewar Airport's terminal. YEIDA has directed that the Jewar airport metro line should be ready for operations by the year 2023 as the Jewar International Airport terminal will is also likely to open by the same year. Meanwhile, according to an earlier report, the feasibility report submitted by DMRC was also to be assessed by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) in order to explore the possibility of funding the metro project. In this metro project, there will be eight stations falling in the Greater Noida Authority area, while the remaining 17 stations will be under the Yamuna Authority area. The distance between any two metro stations is estimated to be 1 km to 1.45 km. Additionally, there will be about 2.7 km of metro track at the Jewar International Airport area.