Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS: NCRTC floats 1st tender for civil construction; details of corridor route, distance

First tender has been floated for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor

Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor picks pace! NCRTC has floated the tender for civil construction of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) RRTS corridor. NCRTC or National Capital Region Transport Corporation is the implementing body for the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) in the national capital region (NCR). NCRTC is inviting bids for the construction of the elevated viaduct, spanning from the end of the ramp at IDPL complex to the start of the ramp at Rajiv Chowk. This distance on the route, will cover three elevated RRTS stations, namely, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17 and Rajiv Chowk. The tender floated by NCRTC has excluded the architectural finishing as well as the pre-engineered steel roof structure of the RRTS stations.

According to information shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online, the organisation has already floated a tender for the engagement of a detailed design consultant (DDC) for the architectural, civil and the E&M work for the design of three RRTS elevated stations in Gurugram-Udyog Vihar, Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk and also for the elevated viaduct between IDPL complex ramp to the Rajiv Chowk ramp for the Delhi-SNB RRTS corridor. The pre-construction activities such as soil testing, utility diversion, geotechnical investigation, pile load test have been in progress on this route of the corridor.

The 106-km long Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor is part of the 164-km long Delhi-Alwar RRTS project. Delhi-Alwar RRTS is one of the three corridors prioritized for implementation, along with Delhi-Meerut RRTS and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS.

Delhi Gurugram SNB corridor: Route and stations