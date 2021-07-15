Delhi govt and Google join hands to give real-time information about DTC buses to commuters; details

With this partnership with Google Maps, the national capital has joined the league of global cities that offer seamless, real-time information on public transport.

In a bid to provide real-time information about buses to commuters as well as make public transport more user-friendly in the national capital, the Delhi government joined hands with tech giant Google on Wednesday. Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was quoted in a PTI report saying with this partnership with Google Maps, the national capital has joined the league of global cities that offer seamless, real-time information on public transport. Now, passengers will be able to plan their bus journeys to the minute, according to Gahlot. The minister hopes that the partnership will encourage several other transit apps to tap into the transport department’s open data portal and create innovative solutions to make the public transport system of Delhi the default choice for everyone.

Once the project starts, Delhi buses’ static and dynamic location data will be available in real-time for commuters. A passenger will get details about all bus stops and routes, all arrival and departure times of buses in real-time and even by bus numbers. Also, there will be updates in case of delays. With this, the waiting time and crowding at bus stops will reduce and the accountability of public buses will increase.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Director of Product Management, Google, was quoted in the report saying that the company is happy to work with Delhi Transport Ministry in introducing real-time transit information for the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) agency on Google Maps. The company is constantly exploring ways to make the experience of Google Maps more useful and hopes that the public in the national capital will benefit in making smart choices on commuting especially in these times, he added.

To provide real-time data, including all bus stops’ geo-coordinates, timetables, route maps as well as the real-time bus locations’ GPS feeds, that could be used by third-party app researchers and developers, the Delhi Government had published Open Transit Data with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi in 2018.