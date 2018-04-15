Delhi-Durgapur direct flight service by Air India resumed: Know details

It had earlier originated from Delhi at 0550 hrs and landed at Durgapur at 0750 hrs. (Source: PTI)

National carrier Air India today resumed its direct flight linking the industrial town of Durgapur in West Bengal with Delhi after a gap of nearly 22 months, AI sources said here. The flight AI-756, a 122-seater Airbus A319 aircraft, left Durgapur at 0825 hrs and arrived at Delhi at 1035 hrs.

It had earlier originated from Delhi at 0550 hrs and landed at Durgapur at 0750 hrs. There was full occupancy both ways, the AI sources said. The airline is offering attractive fares on the flight, which will operate four days a week, on both directions. AI was the first airline to start operations from Durgapur in May 2015, but withdrew the service on June 17, 2016 citing “operational reasons”, the sources said.

At the time, the flight used to operate between Kolkata and Delhi via Durgapur.