Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, elevated wildlife corridor in Uttarakhand part of connectivity mahayagya: PM

Infra development in Uttarakhand to get a massive boost! On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated as well as laid foundations of various infra projects in the state of Uttarakhand, worth over Rs 18,000 crore, asserting a connectivity “mahayagya” is underway across the nation to make up for the 10 years’ loss of the previous government. The inaugurated infrastructure projects are part of this ‘mahayagya’, PM Modi said. The present government is doing things at double – triple speed to make up for the lost time, the Prime Minister said addressing a rally at the Parade Ground, according to a PTI report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the projects which were inaugurated and whose foundation stones were laid in the state of Uttarakhand on Saturday cover almost all sectors, including a Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will reduce the journey duration between the two cities to half, India’s largest elevated wildlife corridor, child friendly city project as well as a new bridge next to Lakshman Jhoola in the city of Rishikesh. According to the PM, for the development of Uttarakhand, previous governments had done little whereas the BJP government at the Centre had spent an amount of Rs 12,000 crore on the state’s development in the past seven and a half years.

The development of the state is the highest priority of the double engine government. For the state, the government has sanctioned development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, PM Modi said. Be it in the state of Uttarakhand or somewhere else, the previous government only thought of filling their own coffers, he further stated.

Meanwhile, he also talked about the implementation of ‘one rank, one pension’ for ex-servicemen, purchasing modern weapons for the armed forces and giving a fitting reply to terrorists. The Prime Minister also spoke about how his government had constructed hundreds of kilometres of border roads.