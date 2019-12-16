Delhi-Alwar RRTS: Phase-2 SNB-Sotanala corridor on track! NCRTC conducts workshop with stakeholders

Once operational, the corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi to Sotanala to around 90 minutes.

Delhi-Alwar RRTS: The second phase of the Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar RRTS project has picked up pace as recently, a stakeholder consultation workshop on the SNB Urban Complex – Sotanala corridor was conducted in the city of Jaipur. Once operational, the corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi to Sotanala to around 90 minutes. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is implementing the RRTS project, conducted the workshop with its stakeholders. In the workshop, a detailed discussion was held with the participants from various government institutions including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), various departments of Government of Rajasthan, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Indian Railways, as well as DMICDC.

According to information shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online, the detailed presentations on the main features of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project in general and SNB-Sotanala RRTS corridor, in particular, were given to the participants, enlisting the several benefits of the project. The Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS project is one of the three RRTS corridors prioritized for implementation. The total length of the corridor will be 199 km between Delhi to Alwar and it opens a total of 22 RRTS stations. The project is to be executed in three phases, which are as follows:

In the first phase, the 106 km long Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) will be constructed

In the second phase, the corridor will be extended from SNB to Sotanala covering a distance of 35 km

In the third phase, SNB Urban Complex to Alwar along a distance of 58 km will be constructed

The detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB section has been approved by the state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan as well as Delhi. It is now under active consideration of the Union government.

DB Gupta, Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Government stated that in the last 15-20 years, the urban growth in the region has been phenomenal and the RRTS project will help in addressing the issues arising due to urbanization. Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC discussed the project stating that the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS corridor will be a gamechanger for transportation in the region as it will not only result in socio-economic development but will also connect the regional nodes of the national capital region (NCR).