Delhi-Alwar rapid rail: Phase 1 corridor to be connected with Delhi Metro, bus stand, railway station!

Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System: Major connectivity boost for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) coming up in Delhi-NCR! The upcoming Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban Complex RRTS corridor will be seamlessly connected with other modes of public transport in the national capital region (NCR). It is the first stage of the 164 km long Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor, which is one of the three RRTS corridors prioritized for implementation and is planned to be executed in three stages. Once completed, this corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi-SNB to just 70 minutes! The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is responsible for the construction and implementation of the RRTS project.

According to information shared by the NCRTC, the Delhi-Gurguram-SNB Urban Complex corridor will be elevated for about 71 km, covering 11 stations, and the remaining 35 km, with 5 stations will be underground, mostly in Delhi and Gurugram. It will integrate with the other RRTS corridors at the Sarai Kale Khan station and will facilitate passengers’ movement from one corridor to another without the hassle of changing trains. For encouraging the use of public transport, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport in NCR.

The various RRTS stations and the mode of transport with which the integration will be provided on route is given below:

1. The Sarai Kale Khan station of RRTS will integrate with the Pine Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan.

2. The Jor Bagh station of RRTS will integrate with the Delhi Metro Yellow Line

3. The Munirka station of RRTS will integrate with the Delhi Metro Magenta Line of DMRC

4. The Aerocity station of RRTS will integrate with Airport, DMRC at Aerocity- Airport Express Line and the proposed line of Airport to Tughlakabad

5. The Udyog Vihar station of RRTS will integrate with the proposed extension of Gurugram Rapid Metro and Gurugram Railway Station

6. The Kherki Daula station of RRTS will integrate with the proposed Bawal metro and the proposed bus terminus.

7. The Panchgaon station of RRTS will integrate with the proposed Bawal Metro, proposed ISBT, and the proposed multi-modal hub

8. The Bawal station of RRTS will integrate with the Bawal Bus Stand

This RRTS smart line will pass through the urbanized and industrialized areas of Haryana and connect Delhi airport with the RRTS network. The Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor is the first stage of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project. In the second stage, the corridor will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala and in the third stage, SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be implemented. This is included in the corridors being developed under RRTS Phase 1, alongside the Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Panipat corridors.