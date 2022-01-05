Delhi Airport Phase 3A expansion project: DIAL completes refurbishing work on IGI Airport’s British-era runway

The rehabilitation work of runway 09/27 (first runway) was undertaken by DIAL as part of Delhi Airport’s phase 3A expansion project.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has completed refurbishing work on the 09/27 runway at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and handed over the facility to ATC for commercial operations late last month. This will help in reducing the runway operations time. The newly rehabilitated runway at Delhi Airport, which was constructed during the British era, complies with Category-I Instrument Landing System, which assists pilots during an aircraft’s landing in low visibility conditions. The rehabilitation work of runway 09/27 (first runway) was undertaken by DIAL as part of Delhi Airport’s phase 3A expansion project, according to a PTI report.

The airport operator- DIAL said it undertook major rehabilitation works at the airport, including milling down the runway’s flexible pavement to a depth of 60 mm as well as overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen, which can withstand heavy-duty traffic and also, extreme weather conditions. The rehabilitation work of Runway 09/27 and its taxiways has been completed by DIAL successfully.

According to I Prabhakar Rao, Dy Managing Director, GMR Group, the newly rehabilitated runway at Delhi Airport will have 20 years’ design life and would be instrumental in handling the increased air traffic movements, once pre-pandemic level traffic returns to IGI Airport. Runway 09/27 is on Delhi Airport’s northern side, and has a network of nine taxiways, out of which, six taxiways are connecting taxiways and three of them are rapid exit taxiways (RETs), DIAL stated. The airport operator has also realigned a new 3.5 kilometres long taxiway, parallel to runway 09/27, which will reduce the Runway Occupancy Time as well as help in improving the traffic flow, DIAL added.

DIAL said as part of the rehabilitation project, it has also upgraded the Airfield Ground Lighting system for airport runway 09/27 with a duct and pit system. Moreover, for higher efficiency and reliability, all the existing lights of the runway and taxiways have been upgraded to an LED system, DIAL mentioned. Once Phase 3A expansion work is completed, passenger handling capacity of IGI Airport is likely to increase to 100 MPPA, and the airside capacity will increase to handle 140 MPPA, it added.