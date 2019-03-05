Delhi-Agra-Prayagraj water route! Soon, take a ride to Taj Mahal on Yamuna river with new Rs 12,000 crore plan

A Rs 12,000 crore project for developing a water route from Delhi to Agra to Prayagraj has been prepared. (www.tajmahal.gov.in)

Delhi-Agra-Prayagraj water route plan: Imagine taking a boat ride from Delhi to Agra to see the beauty of Taj Mahal! This may soon be a reality with the Modi government’s new plan to develop water routes for tourism. Under the new plan, you will be able to travel to Agra and Prayagraj through a new water route. A Rs 12,000 crore project for developing a water route from Delhi to Agra to Prayagraj has been prepared.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Water Resources and River Development, was quoted in a recent PTI report saying that the plan prepared by his Ministry and it will be submitted to the World Bank soon. The Minister was speaking at an event where he the laid foundation stone for a fully automated parking tower at Green Park in Delhi, which was commissioned by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nitin Gadkari’s Ministry of Water Resources is developing a water route from Delhi to Agra through the Yamuna river. According to Gadkari, the Ministry wants to offer people a new way to visit Agra’s Taj Mahal through the new water route. With the plan, people can travel from Delhi to Agra and from Agra to Prayagraj through Yamuna river. The Ministry has prepared a project of Rs 12,000 crore and will be submitting it to the World Bank. The Ministry also has hybrid aero boats which can run on water and in the air!

Gadkari has been pitching for water tourism and the minister believes that once the key rivers are clean, the scope of moving tourists and goods through water will go up. Incidentally, the world’s largest container shipping firm, Maersk, completed a voyage on the National Waterways 1 on the Ganga river. The government is developing National Waterways 1 under Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP).