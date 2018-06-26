Decongesting Hyderabad: Electric feeder services to run on high-density corridors

To decongest Hyderabad, Rao emphasised on using electric feeder vehicles to transport public from the suburbs to the nearest metro station. (Representational image)

The Telangana government will soon implement the electric feeder services in the high density corridors as a pilot project, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said today.

He instructed officials to work on feeder services in the city and also sensitise people with signboards which would indicate the distance to the nearest metro station.

“We aim at motivating more number of citizens to use public transport,” an official release quoted him as having said.

To decongest Hyderabad, Rao emphasised on using electric feeder vehicles to transport public from the suburbs to the nearest metro station.

The government is also planning to set up charging points at metro stations and bus depots, he said.

In order to ensure last mile connectivity, an action plan is being prepared to set up electric feeder services in association with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and other organisations, it said.

Rama Rao and Transport Minister Mahender Reddy today held a review meeting on last-mile transport connectivity to/from metro stations in Hyderabad.

With the number of passengers in Hyderabad Metro increasing steadily, the services have been working seamlessly right from the inauguration till date, he said, adding “Ours is one of the best metros in India”.

In the meeting, the Minister directed officials to set up Multilevel Car Parking (MLCP) spaces in different parts of Hyderabad to solve the parking woes of the citizens.

HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy was among other officials present in the meeting.