DDA plans redevelopment for Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place in Delhi, to have amphitheatre, better parking & more

The renovation plan of the Nehru Place market includes a skywalk, automated parking, an amphi theatre, exhibition halls, dedicated vending zones, as well as recreational areas.

Two prime markets in South Delhi- Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place to be refurbished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The refurbishing work at both markets is in progress and Rs 26.60 crore provision has been made for the same, a senior DDA official was quoted saying in an IE report. The renovation plan of the Nehru Place market includes a skywalk, automated parking, an amphi theatre, exhibition halls, dedicated vending zones, as well as recreational areas, he said. Besides, the proposed parking area at Nehru Place, in addition to current surface parking lots, will have space for nearly 800 vehicles.

The other South Delhi market- Bhikaji Cama Place, which was once a well known commercial centre in the national capital but has been gradually losing its sheen, would be redeveloped as well. According to a senior Delhi Development Authority official, ground-floor plaza is getting beautified using granite. There are also plans for escalator provision, the official said. Besides, the sewerage line is also being relaid as well as the fire system is being fixed. In case of fire, there is no system of getting adequate water at present, he further stated. Soon, according to the official from DDA, a multi-level car parking facility would also be started at the location. The corridor is being made greener. Moreover, a small amphi theatre will also come up on the ground floor as well, he said.

The DDA official further explained that due to the ban on construction works, development work on the redevelopment project came to a halt, but now, it has resumed. Both the sites in South Delhi would be developed in a duration of six months, the DDA official informed. The idea behind this redevelopment project is to beautify the space as well as make it safe, the official added.