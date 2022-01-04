Darjeeling Himalayan Railway: Snow-clad Indian Railways’ Ghum station becomes popular among tourists; see pics

For the benefit of tourists, Indian Railways is running several tourist trains including Vistadome train services in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway network.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway: Indian Railways’ Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO world heritage site, is being visited by several tourists during this winter season. The snow-clad Ghum railway station on Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has become a popular destination among tourists. Tourists and passengers have been seen enjoying the snowfall over Darjeeling Himalayan Railways. Thus, for the benefit of tourists, Indian Railways is running several tourist trains including Vistadome train services in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway network. Recently, the Railway Ministry had shared some glimpses of tourists enjoying the snowfall. Check pics shared by the ministry here:

Tourists and passengers have been seen enjoying the snowfall over Darjeeling Himalayan Railways.

According to the national transporter, DHR’s Joy Ride Special Trains run from Darjeeling to Ghum and back to Darjeeling with 10 minutes halt at Batasia Loop and 30 minutes halt at Ghum to visit the Rail Museum and the ticket fare includes the entry fee of the Ghum Rail Museum. Following are the timings of Darjeeling-Ghum Joy Ride Special Trains:

Train Number 52546 Joy Ride (Diesel Loco) will depart from Darjeeling at 8:00 AM, arrive at Ghum at 8:50 AM and arrive at Darjeeling at 10:00 AM

Train Number 52548 Joy Ride (Steam Loco) will depart from Darjeeling at 10:40 AM, arrive at Ghum at 11:30 AM and arrive at Darjeeling at 12:40 PM

Train Number 52549 Joy Ride (Steam Loco) will depart from Darjeeling at 1:20 PM, arrive at Ghum at 2:10 PM and arrive at Darjeeling at 3:20 PM

Train Number 52547 Joy Ride (Steam Loco) will depart from Darjeeling at 4:05 PM, arrive at Ghum at 4:55 PM and arrive at Darjeeling at 6:05 PM

Tourists or passengers who wish to travel on Darjeeling – Ghum Joy Ride Special Trains can book their ticket by simply visiting their nearest Computerized Reservation Center or by visiting IRCTC’s official web portal http://www.irctc.co.in for online ticket booking.