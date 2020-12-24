Dakshineswar Temple darshan to be easier! Trial run conducted on Kolkata Metro’s Noapara-Dakshineswar section

The train trial run in the new 4 kilometre long stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar was smooth. (image: ANI)

Kolkata Metro Noapara-Dakshineswar section: Soon, travelling to the world-famous Dakshineswar temple will be easier and more convenient with the launching of Noapara-Dakshineswar section. On Wednesday, the first trial run of a metro train was conducted by the Kolkata Metro Railway on its newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section. Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee was quoted in a PTI report saying that the train trial run in the new 4 kilometre long stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar was smooth. During the train trial run exercise on the newly developed section, General Manager of Kolkata Metro Manoj Joshi was present along with the heads of other departments of the rapid transport system, Banerjee further said.

According to the Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson, following successful trial runs on the new section, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will be conducted. Once this is done, clearance will be obtained for running commercial metro train services in the section, Banerjee said. The first underground railway in the country extends from Noapara metro station to Kavi Subhash metro station on the city’s busy north-south axis over a distance of 27.22 kilometres, with 15.70 kilometres of underground stretch. The metro section between Noapara and Dakshineswar in Kolkata is mostly on an elevated structure, the official added.

The newly developed Kolkata Metro’s Dakshineswar station is inspired by the architecture of the iconic Dakshineswar Kali Temple. The station has been constructed by an Indian Railways’ PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. Earlier, the Railway Ministry had said with the opening of this station on the newly developed Noapara-Dakshineshwar section, Dakshineswar Kali Temple darshan will become more convenient for the devotees and visitors. Earlier this year, in the month of February, the first phase of Kolkata Metro’s East-West Metro Corridor was inaugurated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, from Salt Lake Stadium to Salt Lake Sector V metro stations.