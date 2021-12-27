Dakshin Bharat Yatra: Visit Kanyakumari, Madurai, Rameshwaram & more destinations with this IRCTC tour package

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering one of the most affordable all inclusive tour packages, covering various crucial tourist places in the country.

IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra Tour Package: Visit Kanyakumari, Madurai, Puri, Mallikarjun, Rameshwaram, Trivandrum and other iconic destinations with Aastha Circuit Special Tourist Train. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering one of the most affordable all inclusive tour packages, covering various crucial tourist places in the country. The Aastha Circuit Special Tourist Train will depart from Jaynagar railway station at 08:00 AM on 29 January 2022. According to the e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, ticket booking of Aastha Circuit Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC’s website. Besides, ticket booking can be done through the corporation’s Tourist Facilitation Center, Regional Offices and Zonal Offices.

The tour package is for 13 nights/14 days from 29 January 2022 to 11 February 2022. The tour package will cost Rs 13,230 per person. The all-inclusive tour package will cover train journey in Sleeper Class, Road transfer by Non Ac Bus only, Non AC Hall accommodation or Dharamsala at the places of night stay, pure vegetarian meals including Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach (without arms), one bottle packaged drinking water will be given to each passenger every day, an IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent, mask and sanitizer. Also, at the destination, the transfer will be given to passengers to the point up to where bus can go or permissible.

The tour package, however, will not include items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines, etc., entrance fee for monuments or temples as well as any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary. As per the tour’s cancellation policy, Rs 250 per passenger will be deducted if the booking is cancelled up to 15 days, 25% of the package cost will be deducted if the booking is cancelled up to 8 to 14 days, 50% of the package cost will be deducted if the booking is cancelled up to 4 to 7 days. There shall be no refund if tickets are cancelled in less than four days.