Covid-19 fails to derail Metro rail activity; projects worth Rs 28 billion awarded post February

Covid-19 has failed to derail activity in the Metro rail space, with Rs 28 billion worth of projects having been awarded post February 2020 and bids for 14 projects worth ~Rs 90 billion being called since March 2020.

In the past one year, contracts worth ~Rs 225 bn have been awarded and bids for contracts worth ~Rs 230 bn are in progress or at L1 stage.

Since May 2019, states have approved Metro projects worth ~Rs 465 bn, comprising four projects in new cities and expansion of the existing network in five.