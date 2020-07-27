Covid-19 fails to derail Metro rail activity; projects worth Rs 28 billion awarded post February

Since May 2019, states have approved Metro projects worth ~Rs 465 bn, comprising four projects in new cities and expansion of the existing network in five.
Covid-19 has failed to derail activity in the Metro rail space, with Rs 28 billion worth of projects having been awarded post February 2020 and bids for 14 projects worth ~Rs 90 billion being called since March 2020.
In the past one year, contracts worth ~Rs 225 bn have been awarded and bids for contracts worth ~Rs 230 bn are in progress or at L1 stage.
Since May 2019, states have approved Metro projects worth ~Rs 465 bn, comprising four projects in new cities and expansion of the existing network in five.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.