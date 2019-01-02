Countdown for Noida residents! Preliminary trials on Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City corridor begin

The preliminary trials on the 6.8-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City corridor of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line have started, paving way for its opening

Delhi Metro Blue Line extension: Great news for Noida residents! The preliminary trials on the 6.8-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City corridor of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line have started, according to a PTI report. This means that the section will be opening soon! This extension is entirely elevated and will have six stations, namely, Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Electronic City in Noida. This extension of the Blue Line is a part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 project. This corridor is an extension of the currently operational Dwarka Sector 21 – Noida City Centre of the Delhi Metro.

This Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City corridor would be DMRC’s third metro line in Noida, after Noida Sector 15 – Noida City Centre and Botanical Garden– Kalindi Kunj. Noida’s Sector 62 is an established commercial area with several commercial establishments, industries and offices and sees a lot of people coming from Delhi for work. The opening of this metro corridor will reduce the travel time for people travelling from Delhi to Noida’s Sector 62, besides facilitating ease of commute and improving connectivity. Presently, line 3 of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line spans across a distance of 49.93-km and operates between Dwarka Sector-21 and Noida City Centre, but after the opening of the new section, the entire Blue Line will become 56.73 km in length, which will be the second longest corridor of the Delhi Metro after the Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar corridor of the Pink Line which is 59 km.

A senior official was quoted saying that initial test runs have begun on the Noida City Centre – Noida electronic City corridor but these trials are just preliminary and signalling trials will begin soon. During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements or the civil structure will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage or obstruction during the movement of the train on the tracks. The entire signalling system of the network during the trials, will also undergo rigorous testing. Additionally, the response of the train at different speeds, braking and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre (OCC) will be checked and monitored during the trials. The behaviour and response of the track operation system and the overhead electrification (OHE) system will be checked repeatedly during all the metro trials.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was quoted saying that the construction of this corridor was a major challenge as its alignment is close to the busy NH-24. The entire corridor’s stretch has been constructed on the central verge and passes through extremely busy and congested residential as well as commercial areas of Noida having regular traffic throughout the day. Only the Noida Electronic City metro station, which falls on the border of Noida and Ghaziabad is off the territory of the road.