Coronavirus in India: How Delhi Metro trains are being sanitised; DMRC taking these special steps

DMRC has also issued instructions to increase the frequency of cleaning within the Delhi Metro train premises.

Coronavirus in India: Worried about catching the COVID-19 novel Coronavirus infection while travelling in Delhi Metro? In order to address this concern and in the wake of the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) says it is taking several measures. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the Delhi Metro trains are being sanitised by using a different chemical and the frequency of the cleaning is being increased. The cleaning of the metro trains is being done during operational hours and also when the metro trains reach the depot after the operational hours.

According to DMRC, the various measures which will be undertaken for the awareness and prevention of the spread of the Coronavirus infection are as follows:

The Delhi Metro staff and employees have been sensitized and the guidelines have been circulated regarding the do’s and dont’s to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The do’s and dont’s regarding the prevention of the virus will also be displayed on the attractive digital screens at major metro stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, in both english and hindi

The displays at some other major metro stations spread across the Delhi Metro network will also be done with informative messages in order to create awareness amongst commuters on the basic protective measures.

The practice of disinfecting the Delhi Metro trains has been further intensified due to the rising number of cases according to the subsequent directives by Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, NCT of Delhi. DMRC says that it is putting special emphasis on cleaning the areas such as train doors, hand railings, PEAs where hands come in direct contact inside the metro trains. The emphasis on cleaning has also been further intensified in the lifts, escalators, hand railings alongside staircases at the Delhi Metro stations.

The DMRC spokesperson added that these measures have been undertaken according to the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). Apart from the do’s and dont’s for preventing the spread of Coronavirus, DMRC has also displayed the do’s and dont’s for preventing Swine Flu. These informative boards have also been installed in the advertising panels within the Delhi Metro trains.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Health Minister Satyender Jain recently announced that an order has been passed to disinfect all the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses for the safety of regular commuters.