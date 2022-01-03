  • MORE MARKET STATS

Contract awarded for Haldia inland waterway terminal; Jetty to be operational soon: Shipping Minister

The minister said, soon, the jetty will be functional for sending exim and inland cargo to Pandu terminal, located in Guwahati, Assam, connecting the northeast region with Kolkata via National waterway 2.

Written By Devanjana Nag
waterway terminal, shipping
Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the contract for the Haldia inland waterway terminal has been awarded. (representative image: Inland Waterways Authority of India)

Haldia Inland Waterway Terminal: Today, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the contract for the Haldia inland waterway terminal has been awarded. The minister said, soon, the jetty will be functional for sending exim and inland cargo to Pandu terminal, located in Guwahati, Assam, connecting the northeast region with Kolkata via National waterway 2. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, this will provide an alternative to the chicken neck route for easy and cost effective cargo movement to and from the country’s northeast region to other states of India as well as other foreign countries.

According to the statement issued by the Shipping Ministry, in the meeting, Sonowal interacted with many stakeholders of port and shipping industry of Kolkata and Haldia port. The meeting was participated by various major oil public sector undertakings (PSUs), steel firms such as SAIL and Tata steel, terminal operators, barge operators, shipping lines, custom clearing agents as well as land users of Syama prasad Mookerjee Port. All of them were invited by the Union Minister to be a partner in this unique opportunity of utilizing sea and river route combination (National Waterway 1 and National Waterway 2) via Kolkata port.

The Union Minister of Shipping also informed that depth assurance contract have been awarded in order to maintain National Waterway 1 as well as 2, and also, the barge operators will soon start utilizing these waterways as depths are assured. Also, the Union Minister further mentioned that there is a thinking to offer guarantee to banks to provide soft and easy funds for barges so that this sector can take off. The stakeholders, according to the statement, assured that they will come forward to use this opportunity to make this mission a success. More than 40 major players participated in the stakeholders conference, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Sarbananda Sonowal