Container rail-road mix at near normal levels

For roadways, E-way bills generated in July were ~84% of the pre-Covid 19 level (February), but, more importantly, were down only 7% y-o-y, signifying near normalcy.
With July EXIM container rail volumes rising 15% m-o-m, in line with container traffic growth at major ports (17% m-o-m), the month implied near full normalisation of the container rail-road mix, which was tilted in favour of rail for most of Q1FY21. Container rail volumes, though down ~13% y-o-y, were up ~9% m-o-m.
