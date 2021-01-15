Construction of new Parliament building begins! Check details of Central Vista Redevelopment Project here

A few days ago, a heritage panel comprised of 14 members gave its approval to the new Parliament building while also giving the green signal to the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The new Parliament building’s development work under the Central Vista redevelopment project started on Friday. The construction work began today over a month after the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Modi government plans to conduct the monsoon session of Parliament in 2022 in the new Parliament building, according to a PTI report. A few days ago, a heritage panel comprised of 14 members gave its approval to the new Parliament building while also giving the green signal to the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. The new Parliament building is being built by Tata Projects Limited. The project is expected to cost approximately Rs 971 crore.

According to Tata Projects Limited, despite the 35-day delay in the construction work’s commencement, the company is confident that it will be able to deliver the completed project on or before time. Sandeep Navlakhe, Vice President and Business Unit Head of Tata Projects Limited was quoted in the report saying that the company’s plans of action are already in place to accelerate the project schedule by augmenting resources such as skilled manpower and formwork, etc. The reinforcement needed to be placed in the raft as well as walls are already made ready, Navlakhe said. During these 35 days, other off-site activities happened such as procurement of stone for external cladding, carpets, MEP LLEs, etc., he added.

In order to accommodate an expanded Parliament after the freeze on its expansion lifts in the year 2026, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halls in the new building will be provided with 888 seats and 384 seats respectively. The Lok Sabha Hall, to host joint sessions, will also have an additional capacity, up to 1,272 number of seats. Other than the new Parliament building, development of a common central secretariat, new PM’s residence and PMO, a new Vice-President Enclave, revamping of the three-km long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will be done under the Central Vista redevelopment project.