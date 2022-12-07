Consortium of Hitachi Rail secures Rs 1,260-cr Chennai Metro contract for driver-less train control system for phase-2

A consortium of Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Rail STS India has been awarded the bid for design, manufacture, installation, testing & commissioning of signalling, train control and video management for the phase -2 of Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL)at a cost of Rs 1,620 crore.

This is the largest signalling tender being executed, the ultra-modern communication-based train control system will allow automatic train operation without need of a driver. This also part of CMRL’s intention to incorporate the most recent metro train technology currently being used around the world into the metro trainsets.

The system will be certified by an independent safety assessment team for the highest level of safety integrity-4 as per international standards. This will be subjected to intensive testing for various safety parameters at the test centres for the safe passenger operation without a driver, said a statement by CMRL. On the successful clearance, the train control system will be put into field trial for validation and integration with all other systems. Final implementation and authorisation for passenger operation will authorised by commissioner of metro railway safety.

The metro trains can be operated with a minimum headway of 90 seconds, an improvement over the existing headway. In addition to the automatic operation of the metro train, the system will integrate the functions of the automatic train movements in the depot, working of platform screen doors, functioning of passenger information and display systems. The system enables real time streaming of video for management, monitoring and control from a centralised operation control centre.

Last month, French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has been awarded a contract worth €98 million (Rs 798 crore) to design, manufacture, supply, test, and commission 78 advanced metro coaches by the CMRL. The new metro cars will operate on the 26 km corridor, a part of phase-II which will connect Poonamallee Bypass – Light House through 28 (18 elevated & 10 underground) stations. Scope of the contract includes manufacturing of 26 metro trains of three-car configuration that can operate at top speed of 80 kmph, as well as training of personnel. With 25 KV power supply for optimal energy-efficiency, Alstom’s Metropolis metros will ensure safe and reliable passenger transport for over 11 million citizens of the city.

The metro trains are designed and engineered to run driverless enabled with unattended train operations (UTO). These trains can completely run-on signals and its operations will be monitored from the operations control centre (OCC).

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) had approved a $ 356.67-million loan to support the expansion of Chennai Metro in 2021. The project involves the construction of a new corridor in Chennai’s Metro network as part of CMRL phase- 2 development.

Chennai Metro phase 2 project with 3 new lines totaling 118.9 km was approved by the Tamil Nadu government in 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs. 69,180 crore. Since then, the cost has been revised down to Rs 61,843 crore by reducing station sizes.