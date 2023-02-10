Connecting UP to rest of India: Jewar Airport to have integrated multimodal cargo hub, to be built by Air India SATS-Zurich Airport

Air India SATS, which is the ground handling services arm of Air India, will be manufacturing an integrated multimodal cargo hub at the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Zurich Airport. For those unaware, a cargo hub is a transport station for cargo. As of now India Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is ranked at number one as the biggest cargo hub in India.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran in his address at the UP Global Investors Summit on Friday said that Air India has plans to connect every part of Uttar Pradesh to the rest of India and potentially to important destinations of the world.

Tata Group already has a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh through steel, automotive, retail, financial, and power firms along with TCS. Chandrasekaran added that eighteen companies of Tata Group are established in UP where about a total of 50,000 people are employed.

“We are on a huge expansion across all our companies in the state…We are already having huge investments in Noida, both from a TCS point of view and also from Air India point of view,” Chandrasekaran said, reported PTI.

The report further quoted him saying that UP is “absolutely well placed” to become a “trillion-dollar economy when India will be USD 5 trillion and again become a USD 2 trillion economy by the time India reaches USD 10 trillion”. Chandrasekaran also put a spotlight on various other sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism that have huge potential to contribute to the state’s growth.