Connecting four universities: Why Delhi Metro terms Magenta line as ‘knowledge corridor’

The Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road, is touted as the ‘knowledge corridor’ as it connects four major universities of the National Capital Region. The Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section will help the students commute easily to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) among others. The Magenta line will be a boon for the student community of the city and can be called the Delhi Metro’s ‘knowledge corridor’, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, told reporters here.

The Jamia Milia Islamia University and Noida’s Amity University got Metro connectivity with the opening of the Botanical Garden –Kalkaji Mandir section in December last year. While IIT will have a dedicated station by the same name, the Munirka station in the Magenta Line will cater to JNU which will be within a distance of about two kilometres.

The Jamia Milia Islamia station caters to the Jamia Milia Islamia University and the Amity University has an adjacent station–Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dayal said. The Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section, comprising 16 stations, is the longest stretch under Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 project.

The 25.6 kilometre long metro corridor will be flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 28 from the Nehru Enclave Metro Station.